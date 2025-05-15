Debate among aspirants: Should UPSC Civil Services Exam proceed amid India-Pakistan tensions?

As India-Pakistan tensions continue, uncertainty hangs over the upcoming UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 (UPSC CSE 2025).

Tensions between the two neighbouring countries rose recently, originating after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, and have been escalating ever since, including drone and missile attacks primarily targeting border regions. While Indian defence strategies have successfully neutralised most threats, this conflict has led to several security alerts, travel restrictions and safety concerns, especially among students.

Significant examinations have been postponed since then, including the Chartered Accountants examinations by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) and board examinations in a few states.

In light of the recent events, candidates appearing for several other important examinations are urging respective exam-conducting bodies to postpone exams.

The current situation has raised a crucial question among aspirants nationwide: Should the UPSC Prelims be conducted now or postponed?

Various opinions have emerged from social media debates. While many aspirants, especially from conflict-affected regions, plead for a delay, others stress adhering to the scheduled timetable.

Atchuth Jonnalagadda, a 21-year-old aspirant from Hyderabad, mentions his concern regarding the postponement of the examination. "Apart from border areas, the media hasn't reported any major damages in other areas, nor did the government declare so. There have been drone and missile attacks which have been neutralised successfully without much damage, going by the briefings given," he says.

Additionally, he points out that India is very confident in its response. "If the UPSC decides to postpone the exam, it sends a clear message that Pakistan has managed to rattle the nation through its missiles and drones."

On the other hand, Pragna Deshamoni, a 25-year-old aspirant from Vikarabad, opines differently. She observes, "Every candidate needs a fair opportunity, which is not the case right now. Uncertainty, internet disruptions, travel disruptions, and psychological stress affect candidates, especially from border areas. In conclusion, the Right to Equality is being violated."

Deshamoni worries that constant speculations and news updates make it difficult to concentrate, where a fair and peaceful environment is crucial for exams like UPSC. Furthermore, "Admit cards are out. It seems like UPSC is determined to conduct the exam," she remarks.

While several candidates compare this situation with one particular instance in 2024, when UPSC postponed Prelims due to a clash with Lok Sabha elections, another aspirant, MVS Harshitha, disagrees, "The current situation, while concerning, is limited in its geographic impact and does not affect the entire nation, making a blanket postponement is less justifiable."

According to her, the government can support families directly affected by the conflict, especially those mourning their loved ones.

"Providing timely mental health assistance and financial support would be essential in helping them cope. We need to understand that this conflict was relatively limited and quickly contained thanks to the advanced capabilities of our defence systems. So, instead of postponing the exam, maybe the government could focus on providing adequate support to affected individuals. This might be a more balanced and practical solution," she suggests.

However, aspirants agree that repeated postponements could impact the credibility of UPSC and disrupt the schedule, as candidates need to revise the whole preparation strategy.