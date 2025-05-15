Coimbatore: Four students arrested for murdering another student

The city police arrested four students studying in a private college for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old student in Coimbatore.

The arrested were identified as Karthi (21) of Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Naren Karthick (20) of Sundarapuram, Madesh (21) of Kinathukadavu and Mohammed Rafi (21) of Podanur in Coimbatore.

All the four suspects were studying in a private college in Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore after staying in a rental house.

According to police, the Podanur police recovered an unidentified body of a man near a vacant land of the building constructed for integrated bus stand in Vellalore on Sunday, May 11.

The investigation by the police revealed the deceased person who was identified as Surya (21), who was a native of Madurai and was studying in a university in Chennai.

The police investigation revealed that the accused Karthi's girlfriend often spoke with Surya over video call and they had developed enmity over the issue.

Karthi and his friends were staying in a rental house at Postal Colony in Perur.

On Thursday night, they had administered drugs to Surya after inviting him to the house and smothered him to death using a pillow. They were also taking drugs and liquor.

On Friday night, they took the body of Surya in a car and dumped it at Vellalore and managed to escape. After an investigation, the police managed to secure the accused on Tuesday.