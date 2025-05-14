UGC-NET 2025 correction window closes SOON; here’s the last date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in June 2025.

According to the schedule, the application correction window for the UGC NET test is now open at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Registered candidates can make changes to their application form until tomorrow, May 15, 2025.

Students should be aware that just a few fields allow for revisions on the UGC NET application forms. More importantly, they would be unable to amend their choices for their subject for the UGC NET exam.

The official website has direct access to make modifications to the UGC NET application form. Candidates may correct their forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA, candidates can make changes to their parents’ names, date of birth and categories. Other details, like their names, gender, exam city, contact details or permanent address cannot be changed.

After the UGC NET application correction window closes, the NTA will send out advance city intimation slips to candidates. The city intimation slip is likely to be given eight to ten days before the examination.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET admit card is scheduled to be available two to three days before the exam day.