Two junior doctors reportedly assaulted, emergency ward vandalised at Lucknow medical college

In a shocking incident late on Monday night, May 13, around 20 to 25 attendants of a patient reportedly assaulted two junior doctors and hospital staff at the emergency ward of Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, located in Sarai Shahzadi, Lucknow.

The group also vandalised hospital property, including a casualty room and a medical trolley.

The incident first came to light through medical influencer Dr Dheeraj Maheshwari, known as @autopsy_surgeon on X (formerly Twitter), who shared the complaint letter submitted by the hospital authorities and raised concerns over the growing threat to healthcare workers.