Two junior doctors reportedly assaulted, emergency ward vandalised at Lucknow medical college

In a shocking incident late on Monday night, May 13, around 20 to 25 attendants of a patient reportedly assaulted two junior doctors and hospital staff at the emergency ward of Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, located in Sarai Shahzadi, Lucknow.
The group also vandalised hospital property, including a casualty room and a medical trolley.
The incident first came to light through medical influencer Dr Dheeraj Maheshwari, known as @autopsy_surgeon on X (formerly Twitter), who shared the complaint letter submitted by the hospital authorities and raised concerns over the growing threat to healthcare workers.
According to the written complaint filed with the Banthra Police Station, the violence began around 10.15 pm following the death of a patient identified as Ravi Kant. The relatives, allegedly enraged by the situation, turned violent, attacking on-duty staff and damaging hospital infrastructure.
The two junior residents injured in the attack have been identified as Dr Robin Chatterjee and Dr Shubham Jagdale. They are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.
Speaking about the incident, Dr Vinod Sharma Bagra, National President, All India MBBS Doctors Association (AIMDA), said, “The recurring incidents of violence against doctors are becoming more concerning. How are doctors supposed to do their work properly when we are constantly threatened?”
Violence against doctors and medical staff has been an ongoing concern across the country, with repeated calls from the medical fraternity for stronger legal safeguards and hospital security systems.
Dr Shailesh Yadav, Principal of the institute, submitted a detailed complaint to the police, requesting urgent action, the complaint letter highlighted.
As of now, no arrests have been confirmed, and the investigation is underway.