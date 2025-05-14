TN: School girl sets record for performing Silambam while singing anti-drug songs

A 12-year-old government school student has sets a record by performing silambam while singing anti-drug awareness songs during an event held at Killai MGR Thittu village near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.

The programme was organised as part of an anti-drug awareness campaign led by Guinness Vaithi Karthikeyan of the Anti-Drug Awareness Team. The student, KA Athisri, performed continuously for 50 minutes, demonstrating various silambam forms, including single-stick, double-stick, fire-stick, star silambam, curved sword silambam, and base movements, while simultaneously singing songs related to drug awareness, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She was accompanied by another performer, KA Athiyaman, during the demonstration. Addressing the gathering, Vaithi Karthikeyan said, "This initiative is aimed at spreading awareness on the ill effects of drugs, especially among youth. We will be conducting similar awareness campaigns in coastal villages across Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts."

Sreenivasan, a representative of the Jackie Book of World Records, awarded a certificate and memento in recognition of the achievement. The event was jointly organised by the residents of MGR Thittu fishing village and the Ilamparavai Kabaddi Team, according to the report by The New Indian Express.