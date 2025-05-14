NTA to announce NEET-UG 2025 results on THIS date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the answer key for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on its official website. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the NEET 2025 answer key by paying Rs 200 within the specified time frame.

NTA held NEET-UG 2025 on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm in 566 cities in India and abroad. The final NEET-UG 2025 answer key will be made available after officials have thoroughly evaluated the challenges presented by candidates.

The results for NEET-UG 2025 will be released on June 14, 2025, in the form of a merit list and scorecard. Along with the NEET 2025 result, the NTA will announce the cut-off or qualifying scores, as well as the final answer key, Medical Dialogues reports.

Steps for downloading the answer keys:

Visit the official website of the NTA.

On the homepage, click the link that leads to the NEET 2025 answer key.

Candidates can access the NEET-UG 2025 answer key by entering their application number, password, or date of birth. They can then download it for future reference.

Although the NEET-UG cut-off for 2025 has yet to be officially declared, based on last year's opening and closing rank statistics, candidates can estimate their chances of admission to India's top government medical colleges.

The NEET-UG opening and closing ranks show the range at which a government medical college has admitted students to its MBBS programme through the All India Quota (AIQ).