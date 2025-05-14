NEET-PG 2024: SC to hear Ishika Jain vs NTA case TOMORROW | This is what happened during last hearing

During the hearing, the opposing counsel claimed that the petition had become “infructuous” since counselling for NEET-PG 2024 had already concluded.

However, the petitioners firmly rebutted this claim, asserting that their plea aimed to ensure long-term transparency in the examination process, not just relief for this year’s candidates.

They highlighted that NEET-PG remains one of the few national-level entrance tests where candidates are not provided with answer keys, individual score breakdowns, or an official mechanism to raise grievances. This, they argue, undermines the credibility of the exam and leaves aspirants without any recourse in cases of discrepancies.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on May 15, ahead of the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which is scheduled for June 15.

Senior Advocates Nikhil Goel, Tanvi Dubey, and Advocate Avani Bansal are representing the petitioners in the case.