NEET-PG 2024: SC to hear Ishika Jain vs NTA case TOMORROW | This is what happened during last hearing

The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hear a crucial petition tomorrow, Thursday, May 15, concerning the alleged lack of transparency in the NEET-PG 2024 examination process.
Filed by Dr Ishika Jain and other aspirants, the petition seeks structural reforms in the exam’s conduct, including the release of answer keys, individual scorecards, and a grievance redressal mechanism.
Here’s what happened during the last hearing on May 9
After several delays, a bench comprising Justice BR Gavai, who is now the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and Justice Augustine George Masih finally heard the matter on Friday, May 9.
During the hearing, the opposing counsel claimed that the petition had become “infructuous” since counselling for NEET-PG 2024 had already concluded.
However, the petitioners firmly rebutted this claim, asserting that their plea aimed to ensure long-term transparency in the examination process, not just relief for this year’s candidates.
They highlighted that NEET-PG remains one of the few national-level entrance tests where candidates are not provided with answer keys, individual score breakdowns, or an official mechanism to raise grievances. This, they argue, undermines the credibility of the exam and leaves aspirants without any recourse in cases of discrepancies.
The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on May 15, ahead of the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which is scheduled for June 15.
Senior Advocates Nikhil Goel, Tanvi Dubey, and Advocate Avani Bansal are representing the petitioners in the case.