Microsoft layoffs: This laid-off Microsoft employee shares their experience online with positivity

Microsoft has affirmed that it plans to lay off approximately 6,000 employees, representing nearly 3% of its global workforce. This marks the company’s largest job cuts since 2023. According to the Associated Press, the layoffs, which began on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, will affect employees across all levels, teams, and regions, with a particular emphasis on reducing managerial positions.



Former employee posts on LinkedIn

A former Microsoft employee, who had served as a manager and worked at the company for over seven years since joining in 2018, shared her layoff experience on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn.



She described a sudden meeting scheduled by her manager, initially being confused about it.



"POV: I was laid off today from MSFT. I had a last-minute meeting added to my calendar by my skip and was spiraling trying to figure out the agenda. FY26 priorities? Reorg? Once an unfamiliar face joined the call, I quickly realized I too was a part of the Microsoft layoffs,” the employee wrote.



Reflecting on her tenure, she expressed gratitude for her “amazing” seven-year journey and announced her openness to new career opportunities.



The employee outlined her next steps, stating, “I plan to take the next few days to think about my career and envision what I want my new opportunity to be," adding that she is, “Open to Work.”



She also offered support to others affected, saying, “I know this is not the best time to unexpectedly enter the job market, but I am sending positive thoughts to all MSFTies impacted as well. We got this.”



Her LinkedIn post received an outpour of encouragement from the online community. One commenter offered to refer her for roles at Amazon, writing, “Let me know if you want to talk about roles at Amazon; I’d love to refer you!”