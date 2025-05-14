Jharkhand Class 9 results released; here’s how you can check it

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) revealed the results for the Class 9 exams today, May 14, 2025. Students who took the JAC Class IX examinations this year can now receive their scorecards from the official website, jacresults.com .

The digital mark sheet for JAC IX results is tentative. Students will receive their final marksheets from their respective school authorities a few days after the board issues them.

JAC Class 9 exams were held on March 11 and 12, 2025, in two shifts. Students who do not pass the JAC 9 examinations will be allowed to sit for improvement exams in August 2025.

To view their JAC results online, students will need the following login information:

JAC Roll Number

JAC Roll Code

Students can download the JAC results using the processes outlined below:

Visit the above-mentioned website for JAC results.

Click the link for Class 9 results.

Enter the required information in the result window.

Submit the details.

JAC Class 9 scorecard will appear on your screens.

Check all the details carefully and get the scorecard PDF.

To qualify for the JAC Class 9 exams, students must earn at least 33 per cent in each subject. Those who do not meet the minimum score will not be considered qualified.

The JAC board will provide information about the special improvement exams for such candidates. Students who do not achieve the required minimum marks in improvement examinations will be regarded as unsuccessful in JAC Class 9.