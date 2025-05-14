JEE Advanced 2025: What are this year’s qualifying marks? Know here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the qualifying marks for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on its official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the brochure, the JEE Advanced qualifying marks 2025 for the general category are 35 per cent of the total marks, 31.5 per cent for Other Backwards Classes (OBC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 17.5 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

The JEE Advanced 2025 test will take place on May 18, 2025.

The JEE Advanced test qualifies applicants for undergraduate Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates must meet the JEE Advanced 2025 cutoff marks to be considered for admission to IITs. Every applicant who passes the exam does not automatically qualify for JEE Advanced Counselling 2025.

The cut-off of the exam is calculated based on a few valuable points. Here are some of the factors affecting the cut-off for the exam:

Difficulty level of the paper

Availability of seats in various institutes

The number of students appearing for the exam

Candidate’s performance in the JEE Advanced exam

Previous year's JEE Advanced Cut-off trend

All applicants who meet the qualifying cut-off will be included in the common rank list. To qualify for the exam, a candidate must meet the qualifying cut-off in each of the three subjects as well as in the aggregate. Every year, IITs disclose the JEE Advanced cut-off in the form of open or closed ranks.

The minimum percentage of marks in each subject, the minimum percentage of aggregate marks, the minimum marks in each subject, and the minimum aggregate marks out of 360 will all be shown in the JEE Advanced cut-off, along with the results.