Dr Ajay Kumar appointed new UPSC chairman amid recent controversies

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) announced late Tuesday, May 13, that Dr Ajay Kumar was appointed as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).



The order, issued under Article 316(1) of the Constitution of India, stated, "The President is pleased to appoint Dr Ajay Kumar as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Article 316(1) of the Constitution of India [which outlines the appointment process for members of public service commissions]."



Kumar, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, will begin his tenure as UPSC chairman upon assuming the office. Kumar also worked as the defence secretary from August 23, 2019, to October 31, 2022.



Manoj Soni's controversial resignation

Kumar succeeds Preeti Sudan, whose tenure as UPSC chief ended on April 29, 2025. Sudan, a former health secretary, was appointed in July 2024, following the abrupt resignation of Manoj Soni. Sudan’s brief tenure as chairman came during a turbulent period for the commission.



Manoj Soni, who served as a UPSC member from June 2017 to May 2023 before becoming chairman, resigned in early June 2024, citing personal reasons. His exit, five years before the completion of his tenure, sparked speculation.



Puja Khedkar controversy

The UPSC faced significant scrutiny in 2024 due to the Puja Khedkar case. Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, was accused of fraudulently securing additional Civil Services examination attempts by falsifying her identity. In July 2024, the UPSC cancelled her provisional candidature and permanently debarred her from future examinations.



The Union Public Service Commission is responsible for conducting the Central Civil Services examination and managing promotions, deputations, and disciplinary matters across various government services.