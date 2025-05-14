Border crisis shadows UPSC Prelims? Aspirants plead for postponement amid India-Pakistan tensions

Post Operation Sindoor escalations and disruptions along the India-Pakistan border, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 candidates from affected regions have mounted an urgent appeal for the postponement of the May 25 exam, citing unprecedented disruptions of their preparation and lives.

Former Intelligence Bureau officer Navjot Singh's May 13 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, and the UPSC paints a grim picture of aspirants' struggles in border districts of Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The letter describes students who have "lost their homes" while facing "war clouds hovering over their night skies, with artillery bombardment, armed drones, and enemy missiles and constant fear of death and uncertainty of life."

The situation has prompted widespread support from educators, policy experts and aspirants on X (formerly Twitter).

Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) called it a "genuine appeal", noting that border residents "have been unable to prepare at a crucial stage due to Op Sindoor and the resultant effects."