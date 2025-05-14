Border crisis shadows UPSC Prelims? Aspirants plead for postponement amid India-Pakistan tensions

Post Operation Sindoor escalations and disruptions along the India-Pakistan border, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 candidates from affected regions have mounted an urgent appeal for the postponement of the May 25 exam, citing unprecedented disruptions of their preparation and lives.
Former Intelligence Bureau officer Navjot Singh's May 13 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, and the UPSC paints a grim picture of aspirants' struggles in border districts of Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
The letter describes students who have "lost their homes" while facing "war clouds hovering over their night skies, with artillery bombardment, armed drones, and enemy missiles and constant fear of death and uncertainty of life."
The situation has prompted widespread support from educators, policy experts and aspirants on X (formerly Twitter).
Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) called it a "genuine appeal", noting that border residents "have been unable to prepare at a crucial stage due to Op Sindoor and the resultant effects."
Educational institutions in border districts have reportedly remained closed since Operation Sindoor began on May 7, leaving students without access to vital resources during the final preparation phase.
Despite these concerns, UPSC has released admit cards without addressing the postponement requests.
Some critics point to broader issues of equity in the examination process.
Ayussh Sanghi (@ayusshsanghi) remarked: "UPSC is no longer a level playing field exam. English-medium students have an edge over hindi and regional languages. After a recent turmoil due to India-Pakistan conflict, Students from many border regions... are at greater disadvantage compared to other states."
The abrupt release of admit cards has further intensified frustrations.
CrackRBIHub (@CrackRBIHub) expressed resignation: "Not sure if UPSC will postpone the prelims, but here's one last post from my side," while tagging political leaders in a final appeal.
Jatin Gupta (@jatingupta25) shared personal accounts from affected aspirants: "Students in border areas are hearing sirens every night, power is out for hours, and libraries are shut. One student mailed me that she can't sleep, can't study, just trying to stay calm."
He added that if "civil services demand empathy, the exam should reflect it too," while urging the Department of Personnel and Training to reconsider.
For some observers, the commission's handling of the situation reflects deeper institutional issues.
A user named Elle commented that the decision to proceed as scheduled serves as "a good reminder to de-glamorise this institution as 'fair'" while referencing recent controversies over "toppers with fake certificates" that call into question UPSC's reputation for transparency.
Mudit Gupta (@mudit_gupta25) expressed disillusionment: "UPSC should have postponed the exam. But now that it's on 25th only, it's beyond our control. Article 14 looks good in the Constitution, not on ground, where the ivory towers decide the fate of an average Indian."
The controversy highlights the extraordinary challenges faced by aspirants in conflict zones as they prepare for one of India's most competitive examinations.
With just days remaining before the scheduled examination, affected candidates find themselves caught between geopolitical tensions and their career aspirations, highlighting questions about equity and fairness in the Civil Services recruitment process during times of national crisis.