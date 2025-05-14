After Taare Zameen Par comes Sitaare Zameen Par from Aamir Khan. Will it work the same magic?

In the teaser for Sitaare Zameen Par, released on Tuesday, Aamir Khan plays an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the responsibility of mentoring ten young people with disabilities after a disagreement with police officers.

The three-minute-29-second trailer depicts Aamir as a once-famous basketball coach whose career suffers after a confrontation with the police over a drink-and-drive case.

As a punishment, the court compels him to instruct a group of basketball players who have developmental disabilities. Genelia Deshmukh, who plays his romantic interest in the movie, also appears in the trailer.

The new film is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by RS Prasanna, who previously directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017. It marks Aamir's return to the big screen as a lead actor after three years.

In 2022, his most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to do well in theatres. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was an official remake of the 1994 Academy Award-winning classic Forrest Gump.

Sitaare Zameen Par will include a new cast that includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.