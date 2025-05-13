“Unless you have money to throw, don’t consider”: Indian woman on students wanting to pursue master's in UK

A London-based Indian professional has offered a severe warning to international students considering pursuing a master's degree in the United Kingdom (UK), claiming that most return home jobless due to a challenging employment market and tighter immigration rules.

In a post published on X, Janhavi Jain, a marketing professional who travelled to the UK for postgraduate study after earning her bachelor's degree in India, stated that nearly 90 per cent of her batchmates were forced to return to their home countries after failing to find work.

“There are no jobs," she wrote, further saying, "I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters - I will tell you to not come. (.sic)”

The user further added, “Unless you have money to throw, don't consider it."