“Unless you have money to throw, don’t consider”: Indian woman on students wanting to pursue master's in UK

A London-based Indian professional has offered a severe warning to international students considering pursuing a master's degree in the United Kingdom (UK), claiming that most return home jobless due to a challenging employment market and tighter immigration rules.
In a post published on X, Janhavi Jain, a marketing professional who travelled to the UK for postgraduate study after earning her bachelor's degree in India, stated that nearly 90 per cent of her batchmates were forced to return to their home countries after failing to find work.
“There are no jobs," she wrote, further saying, "I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters - I will tell you to not come. (.sic)”
The user further added, “Unless you have money to throw, don't consider it."
While she was able to find work, she viewed her experience as unusual rather than typical.
She further disagreed with claims that the UK has historically catered more to wealthy international students than serious professionals.
"It was never this bad," she said, adding that around 60-70 per cent of international students were able to secure jobs after graduation earlier.
Her post has highlighted the mounting issues that international students face in the UK, particularly as visa laws tighten and corporations reduce their sponsorship of work permits.
“Appreciate the honesty- sounds like it's worth weighing the risks seriously before jumping in (.sic)," one user commented.
"100% my friend said the same most in her batch failed to secure a job and had to return back (.sic)," a second user wrote.