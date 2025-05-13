Tragic loss of two Indian students in Pennsylvania road accident

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a devastating car accident in Pennsylvania, United States (US), claimed the lives of two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar.



According to the news agency PTI, the vehicle, driven by Prabhakar, crashed into a tree and struck a bridge.



According to the report, both students succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries at the scene.



A third passenger, seated in the front, sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment.



The deceased, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, were students at Cleveland State University in Ohio.



Their untimely deaths have left the university community, and their families in mourning. The Lancaster County coroner’s office, and Pennsylvania state police provided details confirming the cause of death and the circumstances of the accident.



The Indian Consulate in New York, expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and is actively supporting the families of the deceased.