Success mantra: Highest paid Indian-origin CEO in the US talks about making Sundays productive

CEO of a leading company, HubSpot, Yamini Rangan, in a podcast with Kleiner Perkins, revealed how she prevents the anxiety often associated with days of the week, such as Sundays and Mondays.



Here's how she tackles it



Rangan has marked Saturday as a complete break, avoiding all work-related activities, including responding to office communications.



On Sundays, she resumes work but refrains from sending emails to her team, ensuring her employees’ downtime is respected. This structured approach allows her to recharge while preparing for the week ahead.



Yamini explained, “What I try to do is Friday night, when I'm done, whenever I'm done, it might be 8, 9, 10, whatever time I'm done on Friday, I don't touch my computer, and I don't think about work till Sunday morning.”



Sundays are productive days

According to Yamini, Sundays are productive yet personal days, free from external distractions.



"I enjoy my Sundays. I’m not scared of Sundays. I enjoy it because it’s my time. I get to decide what I’m learning, what I’m doing, what I’m thinking, what I’m writing. It is completely my schedule. I've nothing else to disturb me except my thoughts...Saturdays are precious to me. When I didn’t take breaks, I got burned out pretty quickly," she said.



Her weekday routine starts early at 6.30 am, and continues until 11 am, balancing intense work periods with rest, saving her from episodes of burnout.



Who is Yamini Rangan?

Yamini Rangan, born and raised in India, joined HubSpot, a $34 billion marketing software company, before the COVID-19 pandemic and became CEO in September 2021. With previous roles at companies like Dropbox, Workday, and SAP, she holds extensive experience in technology and leadership.



She holds a computer engineering degree from Bharathiar University in India, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, which she pursued after moving to the US at age 21.



As one of the highest-paid Indian-origin CEOs in the US, earning approximately $26 million, Yamini has become a prominent figure in the tech industry, leading HubSpot through innovation and growth.