Not Oxford, not Cambridge — THIS is UK’s best university in 2015

Universities in the United Kingdom (UK) are well known for their rigorous academic standards, creative research achievements, and emphasis on producing skills that are in great demand in the global workforce.

Thus, The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 rankings highlight the changing landscape of higher education in the UK, reflecting universities' development in a variety of academic and practical areas.

According to The Times rankings, here are the top 10:

London School of Economics and Political Science University of St Andrews University of Oxford University of Cambridge Durham University Imperial College London University College London University of Bath University of Warwick Loughborough University

The rankings account for changes in teaching performance, employment outcomes, and new sustainability metrics.

With some of the world's most prominent universities, the United Kingdom attracts students from all over the world.

Universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and the London School of Economics provide a diverse range of programmes that combine rich historical heritage with cutting-edge research and teaching.

This year, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) surpassed its Oxbridge (Oxford + Cambridge) competitors to take the top spot in the UK university rankings.

The Times' Sunday Times Good University Guide ranks UK universities based on a variety of criteria, including teaching, research, student experience, and graduate prospects.