Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2025: How to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X board exams today, May 13. Students can view their individual scorecards on the official websites, sscresult.mkcl.org or sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

This year, more than 15 lakh students took the Class X board exams. The overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cent, consistent with previous years. Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent versus 94.56 per cent.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets for the February-March 2025 SSC exams. To begin this process, you must first obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet.

After getting the photocopy, students must submit their re-evaluation request online within five business days. The application must be filed in the specified format and with the required money via the official MSBSHSE website, mahahsscboard.in.

Students are recommended to contact their relevant divisional boards for further explanation and assistance with the re-evaluation process.

Students who successfully passed all topics in the SSC February-March 2025 examination will be able to improve their results under the Class Improvement Scheme.

Eligible students can take reevaluation exams in the following three available sessions:

June – July 2025 February – March 2026 June – July 2026

This has been introduced to help students improve their academic performance without having to retake the full academic year.

According to MSBSHSE, students who were unable to pass one or more subjects will be allowed to take SSC supplementary exams in June-July 2025. The application process for these exams will start online on Thursday, May 15, 2025.