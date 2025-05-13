CBSE Board exam results 2025: Everything you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class X and XII board exam results for 2025. Lakhs of students around the country were eagerly expecting the results of these important exams.
This year, the board maintained a strong pass rate, with standout performances from students, both domestic and international.
Here are some key highlights:
The CBSE has officially revealed the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. Students can now check their grades using a variety of online platforms.
Of the 2,371,939 students who took the Class 10 exam, 2,221,636 passed, yielding a pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. This is a 0.06 per cent improvement over the previous year.
Over 1.99 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, with more than 45,000 applicants scoring 95 per cent or more, demonstrating persistent academic success.
Girls once again outperformed boys in Class 12 results, with a pass rate of 95 per cent to 92.63 per cent.
The CBSE Class X and XII board exams were held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, in both India and abroad.
Trivandrum topped the Class X pass percentage with 99.79 per cent, while Vijayawada was the number one in Class XII with 99.60 per cent.
More than 1.41 lakh Class X students and 1.29 lakh Class XII students were placed in the compartment category. Students who fail one or two subjects will have the opportunity to take supplementary exams, the timetable of which will be revealed soon.
In its ongoing endeavour to reduce academic pressure, CBSE has maintained the practice of not releasing a merit list or designating national toppers, urging students to focus on overall growth.
Students can check their results through , or . The results are also available on DigiLocker and UMANG mobile app.
Students who are dissatisfied with their results may petition for mark verification, answer sheet revaluation, or compartment exams. All information, application procedures, and deadlines will be published on the CBSE's website.