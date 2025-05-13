"A deserving loser"?: This DU Arts student's lament on being a failure went viral. Check it out here

A first-year student at Hansraj College, Delhi University, Bisma Fareed, gained attention on professional networking platform, LinkedIn, after sharing her challenges in securing an internship despite a stellar academic record.

According to an India Today report, it mentioned how getting over 50 certificates, 10 medals, and multiple trophies were overlooked during interviews. She expressed frustration at the zero correlation between her achievements and job market realities.



The candid post resonated widely, drawing both support and criticism, and went viral across social media platforms.



The viral post attracted several responses, including motivating messages and stereotypical questions that questioned her decision to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA).



Comments like “Why did you take up Arts if you’re a topper?”, “Why did you choose BA if you’re so talented?”, and “Who gives jobs to BA students?” reflected such deep-seated bias against Arts students.



Bisma lamented, “Thank you for making me feel like a deserving loser,” which is a common sentiment that Arts stream students bear.



She further questioned, “If BA and Arts courses have no value, then why does the education system offer them? To fool us? To give people someone to mock?”



The solution which she proposed was a satirical response to such biases:



"Here’s a solution: just scrap the courses altogether. Force everyone to take up science and engineering. Then maybe no one will be judged.”



Bisma further emphasised that Arts is a deliberate choice, not a fallback, stating, “Not everyone is into coding or anatomy. Some prefer free thinking and creative expression. Arts students learn critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills that matter in any industry.”



She highlighted the critical skills Arts students develop, including critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving, which are valuable across industries.



Bisma concluded her post with an uplifting message for her peers, urging them to reject societal judgment. “Your stream is valid. Your contributions are valuable. The world needs all kinds of perspectives, so let’s stop judging and start embracing that”, she wrote.