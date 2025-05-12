UK sets new rigid visa rules to limit migration. What does this mean?

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to implement major changes to visa and immigration laws to reduce net migration and tighten control over who can live and work in the country, reported Hindustan Times, on Monday, May 12.



Announced on May 11, 2025, the reforms aim to address what the government calls a “failed experiment” of mass immigration.



The Immigration White Paper, detailing these changes, will be presented in Parliament today, May 12, 2025, as reported by AFP.



With net migration at 7,28,000 for the year ending June 2024, the reforms come as a response to public concerns, and the growing influence of the anti-immigration Reform UK party.



Only those who contribute can stay in UK

Starmer emphasised that the new rules will restore “control” over the immigration system, ensuring only those who contribute significantly to the UK can stay.



According to The Guardian, the prime minister will highlight the need for immigrants to learn English, and fix a “broken system” that allows businesses to hire lower-paid workers from abroad.



Proposed visa law changes

Fast-tracking skilled workers

Skilled Worker Visas will be limited to graduate-level jobs, requiring applicants to hold a degree. High-skilled professionals, such as nurses, doctors, engineers, and AI experts, who “play by the rules and contribute to the economy,” will be fast-tracked.



English language requirements

All adult dependents of visa holders must demonstrate basic English proficiency upon arrival by passing an A1-level test, which assesses understanding of simple phrases and basic personal questions.



When applying to extend visas, dependents will need to pass an A2-level test, showing competence in everyday expressions related to immediate needs.



Extended settlement period

The period required to qualify for settlement (indefinite leave to remain) and citizenship will increase from five to ten years.



The Starmer government has announced that settlement in the UK is a privilege that must be earned, putting an end to the current practice where many foreign workers automatically become eligible after five years of legal residence.