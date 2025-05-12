Punjab schools, colleges to reopen post ceasefire declaration; border districts excluded

Exception in border districts

Schools in the border districts of Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur will remain closed on May 12, as ordered by their respective deputy commissioners.



In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney specified that schools will be fully closed, with teachers being encouraged to conduct online classes. "The schools in Amritsar district will be entirely closed. Teachers also won't be called to schools. They can conduct online classes for students," said Sawhney.



Closure due to escalating tensions

All educational institutions in Punjab were shut from May 8 to May 10 due to escalating India-Pakistan military tensions following Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces targeting terror infrastructure across the border after midnight on May 6.



Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling, and drone attacks in northwest India, including Punjab, prompted the closures. Bains announced the three-day closure on May 8 via X, citing the volatile situation.



The Chandigarh administration also closed all schools in the Union Territory for two days following a public relations department alert.



In Kapurthala, the district administration ordered the closure of schools, coaching centres, International English Language Testing System (IELTS) institutes, and industrial training institutes on May 9 and 10, though institutions conducting examinations were allowed to operate.