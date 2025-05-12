Manipur HSLC Class 10 results 2025 OUT: How to check

The results of the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 were released by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur today, May 12, 2025.

Students who took the Class X exams can now check their results on the official website, manresults.nic.in.

How to check Manipur HSLC result 2025:

Visit the board's official website, manresults.nic.in. Click on the link "Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Examination Result 2025". Enter your roll number and registration number as they appear on your admit card. Click the Submit button. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for further reference.

The Manipur HSLC 2025 mark sheet will provide the following information: the student's name, roll number, and date of birth, as well as subject-specific marks, overall marks, and the final result status, which indicates whether you passed or failed.

Those who fail the exam will be entitled to take the compartment exams. The timetable for the compartment exams will be issued later.

The HSLC exams were held at authorised centres in the state between March 15 and April 3, 2025.

Students should keep their admit cards ready when monitoring the results to guarantee accurate information entry. A stable internet connection is also suggested to avoid disruptions during the procedure.

In the event of a discrepancy or technological difficulties, students should contact school authorities or the BOSEM helpdesk.