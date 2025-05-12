IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placements; Microsoft and Amazon among top recruiters

Women students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur constituted 46 per cent of the total 267 MBA graduates from the 2023-25 batch, a 3 per cent increase over the previous batch.

According to IIM Nagpur officials, women made up approximately 43 per cent of regular MBA graduates in the 2022-24 cohort.

The institute achieved 100 per cent placement for the current batch, with top firms including Microsoft, Amazon, BNP Paribas, and Vedanta participating in the recruitment process.

Notably, three students received record-breaking offers, while four accepted foreign assignments, Hindustan Times reports.

The highest compensation offers were Rs 69.57 LPA (lakh per annum) for final placements and Rs 2.70 lakh for summer internships. The average packages were Rs 18.07 LPA and Rs 89,856, respectively.

According to IIM Nagpur Director Bhimaraya Metri, 120 of the 267 regular MBA graduates from the 2023-25 cohort were women (46 per cent), while 147 were men (54 per cent).

"This gender balance reflects the institute's ongoing efforts to foster an equitable and inclusive learning environment in management education," Metri stated at the 9th convocation ceremony held on campus.

A total of 329 MBA students finished their programmes, including 267 enrolled in the regular MBA course, 35 in the Executive MBA programme at the Pune Campus, and 27 in the Executive MBA programme at the Nagpur Campus.

In the placement season, notable companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Adani, BNP Paribas, Vedanta, Aditya Birla Capital, Lupin, Tata Power, Axis Bank, Accenture, BNY Mellon, Cognisant, and Deloitte hired students, highlighting IIM Nagpur's expanding industry significance.