Haryana: When will Class 10 & 12 results be out? Find out here

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will soon announce the Class X and Class XII results for the academic year 2025. Students who took these tests are eagerly awaiting the results, which are likely to be revealed in mid-May.

The BSEH, headquartered in Bhiwani, has announced that the results for both classes will be made accessible online for students to view.

Class X examinations were held from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and Class XII exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025. The practical tests for both classes were held earlier in February, and students are currently awaiting their results.

Based on recent years' trends, the HBSE Class X results are projected to be announced on May 13 or 14, 2025, with the Class XII results following on May 15, 2025. These dates are consistent with previous release patterns, with last year's Class X results announced on May 12, 2024, and Class XII results on April 30, 2024.

However, recent developments indicate that the announcement of Class XII results may be delayed. Due to the Board Secretary's absence in Bhiwani, the findings are unlikely to be revealed today.

The board chairman is currently in Chandigarh and stated that a meeting with the government will take place before the results can be announced. This means that the results could be available by Tuesday or Wednesday (May 13 or 14), giving hope that the delay would be small.

Students can readily obtain their HBSE results on the official website, bseh.org.in . To check the results, students must go to the website and look for the link to their specific class results.

The board will publish the results on the website for direct viewing. Students can receive their results through SMS by texting RESULTHB10 <roll number> to 56263 for Class X and a similar format for Class XII.

The BSEH Class X exams were held between February 28 and March 19, 2025, in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The Class XII exams, on the other hand, were planned from February 27 to April 2, 2025, with a single shift running from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

A re-exam for Mathematics in Class X was held on March 27, 2025 due to some untoward incidents, and a re-exam for English in Class XII on March 29, 2025. These re-exams were held due to paper leaks that affected many students.

The Chairman of the Board, Pawan Kumar, had confirmed to The Times of India that the results will be announced after May 15, 2025, which suggests that the date might be closer to May 13, 2025 for Class X students.

After the results are announced, students will be able to view their provisional marksheets online. The original marksheets, however, will be handed to schools by July 2025. It is worth noting that, in order to minimise unhealthy competition, the BSEH does not publicise the list of toppers for both Class X and Class XII. This practice has been in place for a few years.