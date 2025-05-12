Harvard University publishes cases study on Hyderabad Metro Rail

Bold decisions and administrative efficiency contributed to making Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) one of India's best Metro systems, said a research paper of Harvard University.

Effective leadership helped overcome challenges such as land acquisition, government approvals, political pressures and financial constraints, the research paper said.

The research study, which was published by Harvard Business publication, recognised the HMR as one of the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model projects worldwide.

This recognition highlights HMR’s achievements on a global scale, solidifying its place in the history of urban infrastructure development, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The research study also stated that strategic planning and diplomatic negotiations positioned HMR as a globally recognised infrastructure development. The research focused on HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy's leadership and strategic skills in driving the project and how it overcame several hurdles.

It explains that from inception, the project faced innumerable challenges such as the initial land acquisition issues, public protests, religious and heritage issues, political uncertainties, and financial hurdles. Despite these obstacles, the HMR has emerged as a world-class infrastructure project.

The implementation approach followed in the project is considered unique. The Harvard publication mentions that the project has created a lasting impact due to its distinctive planning methods, advanced technology, financial strategies, and problem-solving leadership, according to the report by The New Indian Express.