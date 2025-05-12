Doctors continue to urge for INICET, INI SS exams postponement amid border tensions

Despite the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, tensions between the countries never seem to end.

This has led to nationwide disturbances, including widespread blackouts and flight suspensions.

Considering the implications of the current situation in Srinagar, doctors all over the country have urged the authorities to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) July 2025 examination, which is scheduled for May 17, 2025.

Following the release of the admit card on May 10, Dr Lakshya Mittal, the National President of the United Doctors’ Front (UDF), expressed his disappointment as the authorities overlooked their pleas.

Dr Mittal recently wrote to the Director of AIIMS requesting to postpone the upcoming INI-CET PG and Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exams scheduled on May 17 and 24, respectively.

"Given the unprecedented escalation of hostilities at the Indo-Pak border and the resultant national emergency measures, candidates across multiple states are facing grave challenges that are directly affecting their ability to appear for the exam safely", he wrote.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post directed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi Director, he mentioned, "Respected Director @aiims_newdelhi, Aspirants have been sincerely requesting the postponement of INICET, and instead of addressing their concerns, you chose to release the admit cards yesterday? Is this the idea of democracy at @aiims_newdelhi- (तानाशाह)? Silent administration, autocratic decisions? Why is the official media handle of such a prestigious institute completely silent? Students are asking. Are we just roll numbers to you?"

In the letter, Dr Mittal expressed concern regarding security, transport, and psychological risks that the students would have to face. Additionally, he pointed out that holding a national exam at this time may overstretch already burdened infrastructure as the local and state administrations are currently focused on security, health, and relief efforts.

Another such appeal was made to the Union Health Ministry by an X user, Dr Nawazish Khan, to postpone the INICET July session.

“Students may face difficulties traveling to exam centers due to the current situation. The ongoing ceasefire violations and explosions can cause significant stress and anxiety for students, making it hard for them to perform well in the exam”, he mentioned.

All India Doctors has also urged the Union Health Ministry and the Health Minister Shri JP Nadda to postpone the upcoming PG entrance tests through their X handle.

"We are requesting @MoHFW_INDIA Mr. @JPNadda ji, to #postpone the #INICET for a month and #NEETPG for two months. Kindly convey it to the @aiims_newdelhi and #NBEMS, to notify ASAP. Postpone #INICET2025 to 15th June and #NEETPG2025 to 10th August and conduct it in a Single Shift," read the post.

An X user named Dr Shubh opined that a ceasefire doesn't mean that Operation Sindoor is over, and that the government has clearly stated it's still active. It is still an emergency as blackouts continue near borders, making it unsafe for applicants to appear for the examinations.

Apart from these, numerous posts have been coming up on X by concerned doctors requesting the authorities to postpone the examinations with the best interests of administrations and students in mind.