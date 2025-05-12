CBSE 2025 results: Know more about the revised re-evaluation process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented a new post-result re-evaluation process for the Class X and XII board exams. Starting this year, students will be able to obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before determining whether to seek mark verification or reevaluation.

Previously, students had to first ask for mark verification, then seek photocopies of their answer papers, and then re-evaluation, NDTV reports.

With the redesigned approach, the process now begins with collecting answer sheet copies, allowing students to check their performance and the examiner's remarks in advance. Based on this review, they can decide whether to proceed with mark verification, re-evaluation, or both.

CBSE stated that this modification is intended to assist students in making more informed selections about their answer scripts. Following the declaration of the findings, the board will issue specific recommendations and timeframes for these actions.

The Class X exams were held from February 15 to March 1, while the Class XII exams were held from February 15 to April 4. This year, more than 42 lakh candidates took the tests.

For the most recent changes, students and parents should check the official CBSE website frequently.

This year, CBSE changed the order of the application process.

The revised approach involves obtaining a photocopy of the reviewed answer book and then verifying marks and/or reevaluation.