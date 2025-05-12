CBSE 2025 results: How to download from DigiLocker

The results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and Class XII results for 2025 are anticipated to be declared next week. This brings an end to the long wait for almost 42 lakh students who took the board examinations from February 15 to April 4.

DigiLocker has stated that the results will be accessible "shortly," implying that an official announcement is imminent.

Students can view their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on the following official websites:

CBSE marksheets and passing certificates will also be available via DigiLocker and can be downloaded using students' login credentials.

Each student will require a six-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to get securely via the DigiLocker portal and distribute privately to them. This PIN is essential to access important papers like the marksheet, migration certificate, and school leaving certificate.

Steps for schools to download DigiLocker PINs:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in . Select 'Login as School'. Enter the CBSE LOC credentials. Click 'Download PIN File'. Select the class (X or XII). Share PINs with students safely and confidentially.

Once the results have been announced: