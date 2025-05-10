UDF urges AIIMS to postpone INI-CET exams amid Indo-Pak conflict

Today, Saturday, May 10, 2025, the United Doctors Front (UDF) appealed to the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for Postgraduate (INI-CET - PG) and Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI-SS) examinations scheduled for May 17, and May 24, 2025, respectively.



The letter states that the escalating Indo-Pak border conflict is turning out to be a significant concern for medical aspirants.



Reasons for postponement

UDF outlined several challenges faced by candidates due to the ongoing war emergency, such as:



1) Security and travel restrictions

Curfews and restricted movement in the border regions have made it difficult and unsafe for candidates to travel to faraway exam centres.



2) Psychological distress

The war-like situation has caused widespread anxiety among students, particularly those with families living in affected areas, impacting their exam preparation.



3) Transport and communication disruptions

Suspended transport, lockdowns, blocked roads, and sparse internet or network blackouts, have disrupted connectivity and may digitally impact the aspirants.



4) Prioritising emergency services

Local and state administrations that are currently focused on security, health, and relief efforts might create logistical and infrastructural issues.



UDF National President Dr Lakshya Mittal emphasised the need for a stable and secure environment for the exams, urging AIIMS to delay the tests and prioritise student welfare during this time.