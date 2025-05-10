Tech layoffs 2025: Over 22k employees terminated so far | What's happening?

The tsunami of tech layoffs that started in late 2022 is showing no signs of slowing in 2025, with tens of thousands of jobs already lost this year.

This follows a chaotic 2024 in which more than 1,50,000 tech workers were laid off across 549 organisations, according to statistics collated by independent tracker Layoffs.fyi.

More than 22,000 Information Technology (IT) jobs have been terminated so far in 2025, with a particularly sharp rise in February, when 16,084 positions were eliminated. Techcrunch reported that this continued trend demonstrates the growing impact of restructuring, automation, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) adoption in the technology sector.

According to reports, massive layoffs have already occurred during May. Match, the parent company of dating apps like Tinder and Hinge, is laying off 13 per cent of its employees as part of a larger reorganisation exercise aimed at lowering costs and increasing profitability.

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity giant, is laying off 5 per cent of its global workforce, or roughly 500 people, citing the need for improved operational efficiency as it pursues aggressive sales targets.

In a significant blow to the renewable energy sector, Vancouver-based General Fusion, backed by major investors such as Jeff Bezos, has laid off 25 per cent of its employees. Beam, a United Kingdom-based climate tech company, has ceased operations, laying off about 200 people.

April was yet another terrible month, with more than 23,400 layoffs announced.

NetApp eliminated 700 roles as part of an organisational reorganisation, while Electronic Arts laid off up to 400 employees, with around 100 coming from its subsidiary, Respawn Entertainment.

It also implemented a 3 per cent decrease, which mostly affected its product and technology departments.

Cars24 and Zopper, both Indian businesses, laid off 200 and 100 staff, respectively, as part of their continuing restructuring.

Bigger tech firms made headlines due to their layoffs as well. Meta terminated nearly 100 jobs in its Reality Labs division, hurting the virtual reality and hardware teams.

Intel's layoff announcement was the most dramatic, outlining plans to fire 21,000 employees or approximately 20 per cent of its global workforce.

The move represents a significant shift as the chipmaker adjusts to new supremo Lip-Bu Tan's leadership. General Motors laid off 200 workers at its electric car plants in Michigan, blaming declining EV demand.

Several other corporations also made big layoffs. Turo, the auto rental startup, cut 150 jobs following its failed Initial Public Offering (IPO). GupShup, an AI business, laid off 200 staff in its second round of employment cuts in five months.

Following Microsoft's decision to halt outsourcing amid escalating geopolitical tensions, German logistics company Forto cut its workforce by one-third, and Wicresoft closed its Chinese operations, affecting 2,000 employees.