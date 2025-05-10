IIT Kanpur to release JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards on May 11

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 hall ticket on May 11, 2025.



Eligible candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 can download their admit cards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, until May 18, 2025.



The JEE Advanced 2025 exam is scheduled for May 18, 2025, and consists of two mandatory papers. Paper 1 will take place from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



Admit card details

The hall ticket will include



- Candidate’s name

- JEE (Advanced) 2025 roll number

- JEE (Main) application number, photograph, signature, date of birth, correspondence address, and category.

- Name and address of the allotted examination centre.



Steps to download JEE Advanced 2025 hall ticket

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:



1) Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2) Click on the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 link on the homepage.

3) Enter login details on the new page that appears.

4) Submit to view the hall ticket.

5) Verify the details, download the hall ticket, and keep a hard copy for future reference.



The JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025).

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

