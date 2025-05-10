ICAI lauds the efforts of the Indian Army

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended its support to the Government and Indian Army for the recent action against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In this time of heightened tension, the institute reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to national solidarity and stands ready to support the country and its people.

ICAI has a widespread presence across nearly 17,000 pin codes in India, including over 13 branches located near the India-Pakistan border. Chartered Accountants in these bordering regions are well-positioned to go beyond symbolic support by actively volunteering their time, expertise and resources to assist local communities and authorities wherever required.

Through ICAI robust local networks, members and student volunteers can collaborate with government agencies, NGOs and relief organizations to deliver timely and effective aid to those in need.

ICAI volunteers can play a vital role in facilitating relief efforts: evacuations, setting up shelter camps for displaced civilians, arranging for ambulance services, oxygen cylinders and distributing essential medicines, informed a press release from the institute.

CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI, lauded the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and made a clarion call to the entire CA fraternity across the nation to stand with our armed forces, he emphasized that the over 14 lakh financial soldiers of ICAI are committed not just in words but also in meaningful action.