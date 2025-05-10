"Everything is done and blaming innocent people...": Hyderabad student booked for anti-national social media post

IS Sadan police in Hyderabad have registered a case against a 19-year-old BBA student for allegedly posting anti-national content on Instagram. The accused, a second-year student at a private college in Champapet, is accused of sharing a story that criticised India and expressed support for Pakistan, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the controversial post, shared two days ago, featured the Indian flag with the caption, “Everything is done and blaming innocent people, Shame on U. May Allah protect our brothers and sisters of Pakistan.”

The complaint was lodged by the college management, alleging that the student also made provocative remarks on WhatsApp, criticising India and asserting that Hyderabad is a “Muslim country.” The complaint further stated that such comments could incite communal tension and disrupt public peace, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

IS Sadan Inspector G Nagaraju confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive and extent of the accused's social media activity.