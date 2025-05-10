DUSU president calls for Delhi University exam postponement; writes to VC

Today, Saturday, May 10, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President Ronak Khatri urged the university administration to postpone the semester exams scheduled to start on May 13, 2025, due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.



Khatri underscored the need to reschedule the examinations to prioritise student safety, and well-being during this period of uncertainty.



In his letter, Khatri highlighted that the ongoing conflict has caused widespread panic among students, particularly those who had returned home on preparatory leave before the semester exams.



Many parents are increasingly worried and are calling their children back home, fearing for their safety in Delhi amidst the escalating border situation.



"Over the past few days, the situation at the borders has become increasingly uncertain, leading to widespread panic among students — especially those who had travelled back to their home states on preparatory leave. Many students and their parents have raised serious concerns about safety, with several families urging their wards staying in Delhi in various hostels, PGs, and flats to return home immediately," read the letter.



Khatri on social media platform X, stated, “Examinations are set to begin on May 13, but the current situation has sparked anxiety among students and their families. I earnestly request the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to postpone the examination dates to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”



He also noted that many private colleges have either delayed their exams or shifted to online modes, urging Delhi University to follow suit.