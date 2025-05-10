CUET-UG 2025 admit cards out SOON; how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release admit cards for the Common Universities Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025.

Candidates who registered for CUET-UG can download their hall tickets from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, whenever they are released. To download the CUET UG admit card, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

NTA admit cards will include the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions, and other information.

According to the NTA, the CUET (UG) 2025 Admit Card for the applicants will be released four days before the exam.

Notably, the exam was tentatively planned to start on May 8. However, according to the most recent information, the exam will be held from May 13 to June 3.

The exam city slips have already been sent, allowing students to learn where their exam venues will be located. This document is not the same as the admit card and is not required for the exam.

On exam day, students must bring their admission card and a photo ID to the exam centres. In addition, the admit card will have a list of photo IDs that candidates can carry with them.

How to download admit cards:

Visit the CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Click the CUET UG Admit Card link. Enter your login information. Submit and download your exam city slip.

If there is an error on the exam city slip or admission card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in to report it.