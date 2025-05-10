Chandigarh: Huge turnout for civil defence volunteers amid Indo-Pak tensions

In the midst of tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chandigarh administration saw a strong turnout for the inaugural enrollment of its civil defence volunteer program, held today, Saturday, May 10, at the Tagore Theatre.

The event was launched by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, and registration began at 10.30 am today, May 10.

This call for volunteers comes in the wake of tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Last Saturday, May 3, India's armed forces bombed eight military sites in Pakistan in response to assaults on Indian military and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of Thursday, May 8, air raid sirens wailed over Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, followed by a three-hour blackout. However, a ceasefire has been agreed upon by the two countries today, May 10.

DC Yadav told The New Indian Express that the civil defence volunteers programme would include a one-week intense training period.

“We plan to teach civil defence rules, basic police procedures, relief and rehabilitation work, and methods for raising awareness among residents,” he said.

“Following the training, we will assess who is fit for selection. The chosen volunteers will be deployed across sectors, markets, and nearby villages during this time of conflict. There is no fixed target for numbers, nor any maximum age limit. Female volunteers are welcome,” he added.