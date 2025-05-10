CBSE 2025 results to be declared at THIS time; more details here

The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are anticipated next week.

When the CBSE 2025 results are declared, they will be available at cbseresults.nic.in , cbse.gov.in , results.cbse.nic.in , results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app. This year, more than 42 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams between February 15 and April 4.



In the past, CBSE released the Class 10 and Class 12 results in second week of May. The board declared the 2024 results on May 13, and the 2023 results on May 12.

The CBSE board results for 2022, 2021, and 2020 were announced on July 22, August 3, and July 13, respectively. In 2019, the CBSE board released both the marksheets and results on May 6.

Here’s how candidates can check the results once they are released: