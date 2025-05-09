Zuckerberg overtakes Bezos as world's second-richest person

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to claim the title of the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Zuckerberg’s net worth has risen to $212 billion, moving past Bezos, whose fortune stands at $209 billion.



On May 5, Zuckerberg gained $846 million, while Bezos saw a decline of $2.9 billion.



The shift follows a 16% surge in Meta shares last month, compared to the 6.33% rise in Amazon’s stock over the same period.



Zuckerberg was the only one who gained among the top three billionaires, adding $846 million since the last update, and a total of $4.63 billion this year.



Meanwhile, Elon Musk retains his position as the world’s richest individual with a net worth of $331 billion. Musk’s fortune grew by $7.5 billion on April 23, boosted by his renewed focus on Tesla.



During the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Musk announced he would reduce his time with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) starting next month, prioritising his role at Tesla.



Following the announcement, Tesla shares have risen 5% to $251 billion, which has been witnessing a dip this year so far.