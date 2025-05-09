TikTok rage of US students setting laptops on fire is now a crisis

A TikTok trend called the #ChromebookChallenge has become a national safety issue as students across the US are setting laptops on fire.



The challenge, which involves inserting conductive objects like paper clips, springs, pushpins, or mechanical pencil lead into laptop charging ports, causing short circuits that produce hazardous smoke and flames, is now causing widespread chaos, according to the New York Post.



Connecticut has become a focal point, with Newington High School evacuating last week after a student’s device emitted smoke.



The trend has also spread to California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Washington, prompting warnings from school officials about the risks of fire and disruption.



Evacuations and firefighter responses have become common as schools grapple with the issue.



Trending hashtags

Known on TikTok as #ChromebookDurabilityTest or #FStudent, these videos often depict students laughing while sabotaging their devices, with captions like “anything but work.”



Despite TikTok’s claim of removing 99.7% of dangerous content from October to December last year, the rapid spread of this trend has raised concerns about the platform’s ability to put a stop to these harmful challenges.



Schools are now facing costly repairs and significant disruptions, with entire buildings evacuated during incidents. Police have now warned students of potential criminal charges. Additionally, those caught participating may face disciplinary actions.