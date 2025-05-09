Who's the senior IIT Roorkee professor suspended after a PhD student's complaint?

A senior professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has been dismissed from service following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by a research student, an incident that has caused a stir within the prestigious institute.

Sources said the student, who was pursuing her PhD under the guidance of senior IIT professor Zillur Rahman, had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him in January, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following the student's complaint, an inquiry was conducted against the senior professor by an internal committee. He was sacked after the panel found the professor guilty of the allegations.

It was also learned that over 15 research scholars were pursuing their PhDs under him at the time of his dismissal. Institute sources said on Wednesday that Zillur Rahman (60) was among the most senior professors at IIT Roorkee and had previously headed the Department of Management Studies.

IIT Roorkee confirmed the dismissal by issuing a statement.

"A faculty member of the institute has been dismissed from service after the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him," the statement said.

The institute further added, "IIT Roorkee is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional ethics and institutional integrity."

It also noted that this is the first time such an incident has occurred in the history of the institute, according to the report by The New Indian Express.