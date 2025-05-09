Rajasthan tightens security as India-Pakistan tensions surge

As tension soars high between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan government has ordered the closure of all private and government schools in Balotra district starting today, Friday, May 9, with holidays declared until further notice, reported IANS.



However, ongoing examinations for Classes 9 and 11, as well as State Open School exams, will proceed as scheduled.



The District Education Officer of Balotra confirmed that while students are on leave, staff must remain present at schools during regular hours.



Operation Sindoor causes wider shutdowns

Under Operation Sindoor, the state has ordered the closure of educational institutions across several border districts.



Districts like Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner have already suspended operations of schools, Anganwadi centres, and madrasas until further notice.



Additionally, Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) in Jodhpur, has postponed all its examinations until further notice.



Other administrative measures enforced

The government has cancelled leaves for all officers and employees in Balotra, requiring those on prior leave to return immediately.



This applies to government departments statewide, including police, doctors, and paramedical staff, to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination for disaster management.



No employee is allowed to leave their headquarters during this period.



Blackouts intensified

Daily blackouts have been enforced across multiple districts, with Barmer and Jaisalmer observing them from 9 pm to 4 am, and Jodhpur from 9.30 am to 4 am, shifted earlier from 12.30 am for added safety.



Pali, Nal, Bikaner, and Mount Abu have also implemented blackouts, with the latter enforcing a complete blackout. Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar have further banned drone flights and fireworks to bolster security.