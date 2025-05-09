Pope Leo XIV: Where did the newly elected Pope go to school? What's his education? Details here

Pope Leo XIV has been elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church, succeeding the late Pope Francis, following the conclusion of the Papal Conclave.



White smoke rose from the Pristine Chapel, signalling the successful election after Prevost secured the lead in the fourth round of voting.



Let's have a look at the new Pope's educational journey

According to Forbes, Pope Leo XIV’s religious foundation began at St Mary of the Assumption Church in southern Chicago during his childhood.



He later attended St Augustine Seminary High School before pursuing higher education.



Prevost studied Mathematics at Villanova University, and then returned to Chicago to earn a divinity degree from the Theological Union of Chicago, where he also taught Mathematics, and Physics part-time at St Rita High School.



Advanced studies and ordination in Rome

In 1982, Prevost moved to Rome to study canon law and was ordained as a priest during this period.



He also wrote a thesis on The Role of the Local Prior in the Order of Saint Augustine, which he defended in 1987, after leading the Diocese of Chulucanas, in Peru ,starting in 1985.



Returning to Chicago in 1999, he led the Augustinian Province of Chicago. In 2017, Pope Francis appointed him bishop in Peru, where he became a Peruvian citizen.



Elevated to cardinal in 2023, Pope Leo XIV now takes on the Vatican’s top role.