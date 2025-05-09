NEET-PG 2024: SC hears petition against exam transparency, counsel argues case is “infructuous” | Next hearing on May 15

After multiple delays, the Supreme Court (SC) finally took up the petition challenging the lack of answer key and non-transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2024 examination process today, Friday, May 9.

A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih heard a batch of petitions filed by Dr Ishika Jain and other NEET-PG 2024 candidates.

As per sources, the opposing counsel argued during the hearing today, May 9, that the case had become "infructuous," asserting that the reason for bringing the matter to court no longer existed. However, the petitioners contested this, stressing that their case was about ensuring greater transparency in the examination process, even after the counselling for NEET-PG 2024 concluded.

The petitioners argue that the current examination process lacks a mechanism for candidates to challenge discrepancies, highlighting the absence of transparency compared to other national-level entrance exams.

The petitioners emphasised that NEET-PG candidates have no formal platform to raise grievances. The lack of published answer keys, individual scorecards, and an official mechanism for addressing disputes has raised concerns among aspirants, who argue that it undermines the fairness of the examination.

The bench has now posted the matter for a detailed hearing on Thursday, May 15, providing a final opportunity to address the issue before the NEET-PG 2025 examination scheduled for June 15.

Senior Advocates Nikhil Goel, Tanvi Dubey, and Advocate Avani Bansal represented the petitioners in court.