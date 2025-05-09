Maharashtra: SSC Class X results 2025 to be released at THIS date; more details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is preparing to issue the Maharashtra SSC (Class X) results 2025, which is expected in the third week of May.

This will affect more than 16 lakh students who took the exams earlier this year. The results will be accessible on mahresult.nic.in , where students can check their scores by entering their roll number and their mother's first name.

The exams had 16,11,610 students: 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender applicants. These exams were administered in pen-and-paper style across several divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Konkan, India Today reports.

The exams started with language papers and ended with the Social Sciences.

Students can also check their results at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org . SMS and DigiLocker services offer easy methods of obtaining findings.

Provisional online marksheets with marks, roll number, and date of birth will be supplied once the results have been declared.

Original marksheets will be distributed through the appropriate schools. For those requesting score re-evaluation, the board facilitates a re-verification process within two weeks of the results being declared.

The earlier announcement of results when compared to last year, when they were published on May 27, 2024, is part of the board's commitment to simplify the academic calendar and allow for prompt admittance to Class XI.

Supplementary exams are scheduled for July 2025, giving students another opportunity to improve their grades if necessary.