Kerala: SSLC result declared; over 2k schools have 100% pass rate

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results were released at 3 pm today, Friday, May 9.

Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results.

While 99.5 per cent of students, ie 4,24,583 were eligible for higher education, 61,449 received an A+ in every subject. About 2,331 schools in the state recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest pass percentage, while Kannur had the highest, Omanorama reports.

A total of 4,27,021 students from Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf countries are waiting for their results. In addition, the results of the THSSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate) and AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) examinations were released.

The SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025. The exam was held at 2,964 centres in Kerala, 9 in Lakshadweep, and 7 in Gulf countries.

Students will be able to access their results through the websites of the Pareeksha Bhavan, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), PRD (Public Relations Department) and others.

In addition to these, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and via SMS services.

To check the Kerala SSLC Result 2025, follow these steps: