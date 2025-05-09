Indo-Pak tensions: Panjab University postpones exams

Blackouts enforced in various districts

Authorities in multiple districts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Chandigarh, have imposed complete blackouts starting Thursday night, May 8.



The measure, also extended to Mohali and Panchkula in Haryana, follows alerts from the Indian Air Force and Army. In Gurdaspur, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, ordered a nightly blackout from 9 pm to 5 am, effective immediately and continuing until further notice, as a precautionary step.



Furthermore, videos have been doing the rounds on the internet as missiles from Pakistan were being intercepted.



A video circulating on the internet captured students scrambling in panic as missile-like sounds echo across the campus. The authenticity of the video could not be proved, although reportedly the video is from Jalandhar's National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus.

