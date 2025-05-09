Indo-Pak conflict: Academic events take a hit amidst rising tensions

As India-Pakistan tensions escalate, cities like Amritsar, Jammu, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Bikaner, and Rajouri are under high alert.



Additional security forces have been deployed around examination centres and public institutions. Educational hubs such as Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jaipur are also on watch as exam centres are more in number in these cities.



Major examinations face uncertainty

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, along with national-level exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, are scheduled to proceed despite the unrest, according to a report by Shiksha.



The announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results also faces potential disruptions, increasing anxiety among students and parents.



Ministry assurance

The Ministry of Education with the Home Ministry, has implemented emergency protocols to ensure student safety.



A senior official told Shiksha that all necessary steps are being implemented to conduct examinations smoothly and declare results on time, keeping students' safety in mind. Discussions are underway to potentially relocate exam centres in high-risk zones. Meanwhile, some schools, coaching centres, and institutions in sensitive areas have shifted to online operations or suspended in-person classes.



Furthermore, student organisations are pressing authorities for contingency measures, such as flexible exam dates or relocation options for students from affected regions, to reduce the impact of the ongoing crisis on their academic futures.