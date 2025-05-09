DU to offer withheld students a second chance; release their results

Delhi University (DU) is set to disclose the results of 12 undergraduate (UG) students from the 2017-18 batch, which were held under a provision for those who did not complete their degrees on time.

This comes nearly a year after they took their final exams.

The move is part of the university's attempts to handle academic disruptions and outstanding cases.

These students had taken their remaining exams in two cycles: November and December 2023 and January, May, June, and July 2024. However, their exam results have been concealed for nearly ten months.

Following various student representations and internal discussions, officials stated that DU planned to reveal the results shortly.

"The (standing) committee (on academic affairs) after due consideration has decided to accede to the requests of the students for an extension of one year within the span period in exceptional circumstances. The results of such students are withheld by the examination branch," the committee noted in its minutes of a meeting. It added that the examination branch would be requested to declare their results.

DU controller of examination GS Tuteja said he wasn't aware of the delays when he was quizzed about it by The Times of India.

"There must be some issue why their results were not released. It could be a college-level issue, I will have to look into each case before saying anything," he said.