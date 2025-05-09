COMEDK UGET 2025 postponed in THESE cities; check here

According to government guidelines provided as part of Operation Sindoor, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges has postponed the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET 2025) in several cities along the India-Pakistan border.

These cities include Jamnagar in Gujarat, Srinagar and Jammu in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Patiala, Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.

The COMEDK exam for such candidates will be held on a different day. The new date will be announced on the official website later. Candidates are recommended to check the ( comedk.org )for the most recent information.

Meanwhile, the exam will take place as scheduled in other cities on May 10.

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET-2025) will take place on May 10, 2025, through the computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam will be conducted in the following three sessions:

Morning Session: 8.30 am - 11.30 am

Afternoon Session: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Evening Session: 5.30 pm - 8.30 pm

The UGET exam question paper will contain 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions are asked from each subject: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The examination will be in English. Candidates will receive one mark for each right answer. There are no negative markings for incorrect answers.

The COMEDK UGET admit card is available for download between April 30 and May 10, 2025.